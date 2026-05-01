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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

Great article about a strong woman. No matter whether a woman is black, brown or white, she should never accept the disrespect shown by any man who thinks he should be able to fuck around.

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

Dear Shalise, Thanks for this insight on how Black women vocally respond to each other's appearances, both visual and reputational.

On another topic, I have been hoping to ask you, as I can't find a respectful way to approach those I don't know on this subject: What the hell do Black people make of Clarence Thomas???

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