Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

Stand Up for Voting Rights

The reactionary justices of the Supreme Court just dealt a grave blow to the Voting Rights Act, allowing states to diminish the electoral power of Black and Brown communities through racial gerrymandering. Florida has already pushed through an egregious redistricting map that does exactly that. Louisiana is now suspending its mid-May primary and aiming to redraw its electoral map.

To realize a vision of a multi-racial democracy, Americans must put constant pressure on elected officials to create a fair and representative electoral system. Speak out for fair maps. Many states have upcoming legislative sessions — and existing districts that are providing fair representation to your community could be on the chopping block. Show up and get involved with the legislative process. Don’t let your elected officials make decisions about you without hearing from you.

As Lauren Groh-Wargo of Fair Fight Action made clear in a video appearance on The Contrarian, this is an all-hands-on-deck moment for democracy:

Here are other ways you can get involved:

Join Indivisible and a broad coalition No Kings of partners at 8 p.m. ET tonight for a rapid-response call to discuss the ruling’s implications and plan next steps.

Ensure that you and your community members are registered to vote.

Tell Congress to ban partisan and racial gerrymanding.

Fight for one of the most important upcoming elections — the May 19 Georgia Supreme Court election.

Join in ‘May Day Strong’

Tomorrow is May Day and a chance for the pro-democracy movement to flex its economic muscle in the face of authoritarian overreach and billionaire power. May Day Strong organizers — including Indivisible and labor, and clergy groups — have called for the rough equivalent of a general strike on Friday: “No work. No school. No shopping.”

This action will feel different from a No Kings event. “This is a tactical escalation beyond just mobilizing on a Saturday,” Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin tells The Contrarian. ”It is a more-difficult tactic to pull off. But it’s a more-difficult tactic with payoff,” he says, pointing to the success of consumer actions against companies like Tesla, Disney, Avelo Airlines, Spotify, and others in changing corporate behavior.

The day will be filled with working-class solidarity — including rallies, demonstrations, and community events. Check out this toolkit to organize an event locally or plan to join one of thousands of events already on tap nationwide.

Curb Gun Violence

The White House Correspondents Dinner shooting is just the latest iteration of the gun violence epidemic plaguing America, yet our politicians refuse to act. Take action with Everytown For Gun Safety and BradyUnited, to advocate for stricter gun laws, demand accountability from our leaders, and learn how to help those impacted by a mass shooting.

No Blank Check for War

Donald Trump’s 60-day authority to wage military action in Iran without congressional approval expires May 1. He may well ignore the deadline, but lawmakers still hold the power to block funding for Trump’s devastating war, which already has cost at least $25 billion, while harming global commerce. You can also let your lawmakers know how you feel about Trump’s call for a 40 percent increase in Pentagon spending. Indivisible has a form to send messages to your members of Congress.

Keep Trump’s Face Off Your Passport

Trump, who likes to put his scowling mug everywhere, is now poised to have his face printed in your passport. Renew your passport online to avoid having a Trump-branded travel document. Or send the State Department a message urging reconsideration of this misguided vanity project.

Check Your Voter Registration

Indiana and Ohio hold primaries on May 5. The next two months will be busy with primary contests. Check your voter registration status and deadline here.