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Why is the White House More Concerned with Building a Ballroom than Protecting Americans?
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Why is the White House More Concerned with Building a Ballroom than Protecting Americans?

AFT President Randi Weingarten on Gun Violence and Friday's May Day Strong Rally
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The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and Randi Weingarten
Apr 28, 2026

On Coffee with Contrarians this week, Jen and Norm sat down with Randi Weingarten, president of AFT.

The discussed the weekend’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, why the White House is more concerned with building a ballroom than protecting schoolchildren and improving Americans’ lives, and ahead of May Day Strong this Friday, why unions are paramount to preserving democracy and reducing income inequality.

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