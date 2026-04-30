The Contrarian

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Phil Pyne's avatar
Phil Pyne
40mEdited

Just another day in a deeply racist country. The court has set fire to a cross on the lawn of every black and brown American.

Oh well what can ya do 🤷🏻‍♂️

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