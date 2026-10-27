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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
4h

What would have been much more interesting to see in a Holmes film, would be how she manipulated rich, powerful and seemingly smart men into investing untold millions into her scam. Did they all think with their lower brain?

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Amy in Seattle's avatar
Amy in Seattle
4h

I read Carreyrou's fantastic book when it came out and listened to his podcast during Holmes' trial. I do not plan to watch this movie -- in part because Elizabeth Holmes severely creeps me out but mostly because it offends me that she is being portrayed as potentially something other than a psychopath who engaged in intentional and knowing fraud. Her actions injured a LOT of people -- both the misdiagnosed patients who relied on her "test," the investigators and lawyers who she hired to frighten and stop the whistleblower employees, the pharmacies that used her product, her investors, and more.

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