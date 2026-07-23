The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Merlin Dorfman's avatar
Merlin Dorfman
1h

One of the top rules of journalism is: tell the story, don't be the story. So there is a strong instinct not to "be the story" through criticism of the president's (or anybody's) relationship with the press or with individual reporters. But it's time to get past that and defend fellow reporters from personal attacks.

Reply
Share
Randy Barron's avatar
Randy Barron
1h

Apparently, "access" to the White House is more important to the WHCA than actual journalism.

If speakers at the dinner use the occasion to publicly call Trump out for his anti-American attacks on the press, that would at least be putting the occasion to some decent use.

But everything associated with Trump is immediately soiled beyond redemption. His one and only genius is to make everything about him. I would expect him to storm out partway through any honest speechifying. Which would result in his cult members screaming about how "disrespectful" and "rude" the media are to him.

So the point about threats to American rights will once again be lost to the right-wing noise machine, most likely. I would not have rolled the dice, but I guess we'll just have to watch the results.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture