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Coffee with Contrarians ft. April Ryan

Trump storms off Kristen Welker interview, Scott Pelley mourns 60 minutes, and Contrarians winning in court
Norman Eisen's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Norman Eisen and April Ryan
Jun 08, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special hosts Norm & April! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

P.S. Congratulations to our dear friends Jim Acosta & Liz Landers!

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