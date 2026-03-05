The Contrarian

Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
8h

Dems need to be wary of electing faux Democrats like Fetterman, Sinema, and Manchin. I would think purple states are the places they are most likely to emerge.

BosPhotoGuy
8hEdited

The first Senate campaign I ever volunteered for was Beto O'Rourke in Texas. It was an extremely well run campaign utilizing a lot of high tech for the time. I sent many thousands of get out the vote texts and countless phone banks. To this very day I still have a pang thinking about Beto's loss. I learned a lot about how campaigns work, and I also, sadly, learned a lot about how the elections process in Texas works. Compared to the election interference we can expect in the midterms those practices seem almost benign today.

Given my past experience it's a tough choice to support Talarico despite the fact that I think he's a very appealing candidate. Ultimately, I will indeed support him because I think it's imperative to flip the Senate and we must try to win EVERY Senate race,- long shot or not. Texas voters are going to face many Republican imposed obstacles to voting. It will take an army of volunteers to try to overcome this anti-democratic effort. I hope others will join me.

