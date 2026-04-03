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BosPhotoGuy's avatar
BosPhotoGuy
2d

I feel like we need to have a treasure hunt for a person of power with a conscience. It is mind boggling that so many of these wealthy elites engaged in this dispicable immoral behavior. Perhaps even more mind boggling that most have not been held accountable, but they WILL be. It's just a matter of time.

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Hubert Thomason's avatar
Hubert Thomason
2d

Folks with the right tools and connections need to assertively go after the Epstein files. This despicable cover-up must be untangled and made public. Any day now would be great but certainly by September 1st in order for the truth to percolate in the public consciousness prior to the November midterm elections. The new interim replacement for disgraced and tossed-aside Pam Bondi has already said they are done with the Epstein matter and that no more information will be released! Trump expects him to do what Bondi could not - bury the truth for good. We cannot let the matter fade away.

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