(House Oversight Committee)

The release of the Epstein Files has created an avalanche of accountability in … Europe. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (né Prince Andrew) has been stripped of his royal titles and arrested on suspicion of “misconduct in public office.” Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the U.S., has been arrested over links to his “best pal” Epstein. Thorbjørn Jagland, Norway’s former prime minister and the ex-chairman of the Nobel Committee, was arrested for public corruption in the wake of his Epstein revelations.

Closer to home, the gears of the criminal justice system aren’t moving. They have sand in them. Pam Bondi’s Department of Justice and Kash Patel’s FBI have sought to distract the country rather than pursue justice for Epstein survivors. They initially flouted the legally mandated release date of the Epstein files, and have since produced only heavily redacted (and still incomplete) documents.

The Epstein scandal includes the president. Trump was one of Epstein’s longtime party pals and sent the sex offender a 50th birthday “poem,” written on the doodle of a woman’s body, about their shared unspeakable interests. (Trump has claimed it is a fake). Trump is also the subject of unverified claims in now-released FBI documents that he forced a young teenager to perform a sex act. (The White House has called these “baseless accusations from decades ago.’’)

Trump has wielded his presidential power to divert the national attention. From the bully pulpit he’s falsely declared: “I don’t know anything about the Epstein files,” and, “I’ve been fully exonerated!” He then launched an unprovoked war in Iran that has pushed Epstein allegations far from the front pages, even as the war has snarled the global economy.

Trump is not the only Epstein crony currently in government. Howard Lutnick is still Commerce secretary despite having lied to the American people about his Epstein associations. He initially claimed to have cut ties with his New York City neighbor after a disturbing encounter at Epstein’s home — only to have now been exposed as a guest at Epstein island years later, with photographic evidence.

The Epstein files underscore the degree to which Trump and MAGAworld operate without shame or consequence — including for prominent Epstein and Trump pals like Steve Bannon.

Other elite Americans, however, have been experiencing professional blowback for associating with the infamous sex offender, Epstein, who spent more than a year in jail in 2008 on a plea deal, before being again arrested in 2019 on sex trafficking charges. His longtime partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, remains in (upgraded) prison, serving a twenty-year sentence for child sex trafficking.

Accountability for ties to Epstein has come in the form of lost prestige and professional power.

To be clear, none of the people listed below has been charged criminally for links to Epstein, and appearing in the files, alone, does not prove wrongdoing.

Peter Attia

The longevity doc and TV personality was a close friend to Epstein — as revealed in coarse emails between them. Amid Bari Weiss’s anti-woke takeover of CBS, the network stood by its medical contributor, before Attia stepped down in late February.

From the files:

Feb. 2016 email from Attia to Epstein: “Pussy is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though.”

Sept. 2015 email to Epstein: “Any cool plans tomorrow evening at Casa JE?”

June 2015 email to Epstein: “The life you lead is so outrageous and yet I can’t tell a soul…”

His response:

In a lengthy explanation posted on X, Attia insisted that the was not involved in “any criminal activity,” had “nothing to do” with Epstein’s sexual abuse, and was never on his plane, island, or at “any sex parties.” Attia conceded a “serious error” in judgment.

Richard Axel

The Nobel Prize-winning brain scientist stepped down as co-director of Mind Brain Behavior Institute at Columbia University in late February, in the wake new details of his friendship with Epstein.

From the files:

Oct. 2012 email to Epstein: “See you at your house.”

Dec. 2011 email from a scheduler to Epstein about Axel paying a visit: “[H]e will pass this time, BUT requests another invite at [s]ome point… he really does want to come to your island for a [v]isit with you.”

His response:

In a statement, Axel wrote: “My past association with Jeffrey Epstein was a serious error in judgment, which I deeply regret.”

Leon Black

A Wall Street billionaire, Black was Epstein’s top financial benefactor, paying him fees totalling $158 million, ostensibly for financial services. This association created trouble for Black in 2021, when he stepped down from his private equity firm Apollo Global Management and left his post as the chair of MoMA. Black since has been the subject of a multi-year Senate finance investigation into his financial ties to Epstein. In 2023, Black reached a $62.5 million settlement with the U.S. Virgin Islands, acknowledging that “Jeffrey Epstein used the money Black paid him to partially fund his operations in the Virgin Islands.”

From the files:

March 2016 email from Epstein to Black: “Along with your ‘ payment ’ last year we agreed . no further obligations on each side.… I realize that though I ve done quite a lot this year already… If you want my involvement moving foward, I suggest you pay my regular I fee of 40 m .”

His response:

A spokesperson for Black has said: “Mr. Black engaged and made payments to Jeffrey Epstein for legitimate financial advisory services, which, based on everything now known, he very much regrets.”

Bill Gates

The Microsoft founder and one of the world’s richest men maintained a long-running friendship with Epstein, starting in 2011. That relationship ruined his marriage to now-ex wife Melinda. Bill Gates has categorically denied the most salacious accounts in the files, concerning an STI contracted from “Russian girls.” In late February, Gates delivered an apology to the staff of the Gates Foundation, reportedly admitting to marital infidelities unrelated to Epstein. Warren Buffett, a key donor to the Gates Foundation, says he is no longer speaking to Gates because of the risk of being deposed.

From the files:

July 2013 email that Epstein sent to himself alleging he’d helped “Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls.”

July 2013 email Epstein sent to himself alleging a Gates “request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda.”

Aug. 2012 email from Epstein’s assistant to an unknown recipient: “Bill gates is coming to see JE today at 2pm!!!”

His response:

A Gates spokesperson addressed the allegations of STIs and covert drugs: “These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false.” For his part, Gates has said of Epstein: “I was foolish to spend time with him. Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologize I did that.”

Joichi Ito

Part of an earlier wave of Epstein fallout, Ito stepped down in 2019 as director of the MIT Media Lab after it was revealed he’d sought to obscure Epstein’s financial support of the lab. Amid the current scandal, Ito stepped down in March from a post at the Global Startup Campus Initiative, funded by the government of Japan.

From the files:

April 2015 email to Epstein, subject “Japan”: “Let me know if/when I should start booking stuff for us to do in Tokyo/Kyoto.”

Sept. 2014 email to Epstein seeking an in with financier Black: “Can you connect me to Leon so I can try to say hi in Aspen?”

His response:

“In my interactions with Epstein, I never witnessed, or became aware of any evidence of, the horrific conduct that has since come to light,” Ito said in a statement. “Had I known what has since emerged, I would without question have severed all ties.”

Dean Kamen

The Segway inventor resigned in March from the board of FIRST, a youth science and robotics organization he founded, after Epstein documents indicated he’d been a guest on the island.

From the files:

April 2013 email to Epstein after a trip to the island: “let me thank you for hosting an incredible visit to a magical place. It really is almost unbelievable”

April 2013 email between Epstein’s and Kamen’s assistants coordinating potential travel of “Jeffrey’s friends” (referred to as “the girls”) on a plane with Kamen.

His response:

Kamen has denied misconduct, but in a statement said: “I apologize for my errors in judgement in not avoiding any connection to Jeffrey Epstein.”

Brad Karp

Karp stepped down as the chairman of the Paul, Weiss law firm, in February. Karp appears to have offered legal advice related to Epstein’s alleged sex crimes, despite Epstein not being a client of Paul, Weiss.

From the files:

March 2019 email to Epstein after reviewing legal briefs in an effort to keep the sex offender’s 2008 plea deal in place: “The draft motion is in great shape. It’s overwhelmingly persuasive… I particularly liked the argument that the ‘victims’ lied in wait and sat on their rights for their strategic advantage, knowing you were in prison, before they came forward.”

July 2015 email to Epstein: “I can’t thank you enough for including me in an evening I’ll never [f]orget. It was truly ‘once in a lifetime’ in every way, tho[u]gh I hope to be invited again. You are an extraordinary host — and your home....!!!” (Epstein replied: “you are always welcome. . th[e]re are many many nights of unique talents. you will be i[n]vited often.”)

His response:

Announcing his decision to step down Karp said: “Recent reporting has created a distraction and has placed a focus on me that is not in the best interests of the firm.” A spokesperson has added that Karp “regrets” his interactions with Epstein and “never witnessed or participated in any misconduct.”

Bob Kerrey

The former Nebraska senator and New School president resigned from the board of a clean energy firm called Monolith after files revealed a chummy relationship with Epstein.

From the files:

Sept. 2014 email to Epstein: “Thanks for a wonderful brunch and another great conversation. I hope to se[e] you again soon.”

July 2014 email to Epstein: “you are very good company!”

May 2013 email to Epstein: “It was=great being with you.”

His response:

“I will offer no defense of my meetings with Jeffrey Epstein.”

George Mitchell

The former Senate majority leader, perhaps best known for brokering peace in Northern Ireland, stepped down from the Mitchell institute. He also had his name and a bust removed from a university in Belfast.

Mitchell had previously been linked to Epstein in 2019 by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed to have been directed to have sex the former senator by Epstein. Mitchell denied that, claiming a case of “mistaken identity.”

From the files:

Dec. 2018 text message from Epstein to redacted recipients: “Sen George Mitchell a very close friend when senate majority leader.”

Nov. 2013 reminder: “10:30am Appt w/Senator George Mitchell”

Aug. 2010 email to Epstein: “George Mitchell returned your phone call.”

His response:

A spokesperson said: “Senator Mitchell reiterates unequivocally that he never met, spoke with, or had any contact of any kind with any minors. Senator Mitchell profoundly regrets his association with Jeffrey Epstein and condemns, without reservation, the horrific harm Epstein inflicted on so many women.”

Elisa New

Epstein had been a financial promoter of New’s work while she was a Harvard literature professor, and was involved in helping her land guests, including Woody Allen, for her program “Poetry in America.” In December, PBS announced it would stop airing the series and pulled the catalog. New is the wife of former Treasury Secretary and Harvard President Larry Summers; the couple reportedly celebrated part of their honeymoon on Epstein Island.

From the files:

Nov. 2018 email to Epstein recommending a book with “similar themes to Lolita.”

Oct. 2013 email to Epstein: “Woody and I are taping on Thursday. I am so grateful for your help”

Feb. 2013 email to Epstein: “Dear Jeffrey, What fun I had with you ,woody and soon yi (sp)”

Her response:

New has expressed her “profound regret over accepting a donation from Jeffrey Epstein,” adding, “am deeply sorry for maintaining contact with him.”

Thomas J. Pritzker

The billionaire hotel heir retired as executive chairman of the board of Hyatt Hotels after documents revealed him as a longtime Epstein associate. (Pritzker is the cousin of JB Pritzker, the Illinois governor, who has not been implicated in the files.)

From the files:

April 2018 email to Epstein: “Flexible principles! It’s what I love about lawyers and politicians.”

April 2009 email exchange with Epstein joking about yacht and “appendage” sizes.

April 2003 email to Maxwell about “five models” at an Epstein dinner party.

His response:

Pritzker has said of Epstein and Maxwell: “I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner.”

David Ross

The former director of the Whitney museum resigned from his post at the New York School of Visual Arts.

From the files:

Oct. 2009: email to Epstein responding to Epstein’s pitch of “an exhibition entitled statutory.. girls and boys ages 14 - 25.. where they look nothing like their true ages.” Ross wrote: “You are incredible. This would be a very [p]owerful and freaky book.”

Sept. 2009 email to Epstein offering support after seeing a video of Epstein being grilled in a deposition: “I know how tough you are… it probably bothers me as your friend more than it does you. Thinking of you.”

His response:

Ross has said: “I … remain ashamed that I fell for his lies. Like many he supported with arts and education patronage, I profoundly regret that I was taken in by his story.”

Kathryn Ruemmler

A former White House counsel to Barack Obama, Ruemmler served in a top legal job at the investment bank Goldman Sachs. Ruemmler resigned in mid February after the files revealed she’d been an Epstein confidant, who wrote of him like a family member and whom Epstein called the day he was re-arrested in 2019.

From the files:

Jan. 2019 email to Epstein: “Am totally tricked out by Uncle Jeffrey today! Jeffrey boots, handbag, and w[a]tch!”

Dec. 2017 email to Epstein: “I hear you, sweetie, but there is abuse of p=wer with your stuff too… And, yes, please kee[p] your head down. :-)”

Dec. 2015 email to Epstein’s scheduler: “Well, I adore him. It’s like having another older brother!”

Her response:

“I had no knowledge of any ongoing criminal conduct on his part, and I did not know him as the monster he has been revealed to be,” Ruemmler said in a statement, adding that “the foundation of my relationship with him” was as a lawyer.

Jes Staley

A financier, Staley cultivated Epstein as a private banking client at JP Morgan. He later became the CEO of Barclays, but resigned in 2021 amid revelations of his connections to Epstein. In July 2025, U.K. authorities banned him from senior roles in the finance sector, judging that Staley had “recklessly misled” authorities in a 2019 letter from Barclays that downplayed his closeness to Epstein.

From the files:

In a 2023 federal deposition, Staley stated that Epstein helped JPMorgan reel in some of the richest men in the world: “Q. Earlier you testified that Jeffrey Epstein referred a number of clients to JPMorgan over the years. Is that correct? A. That’s correct.” Staley listed Sergey Brin, Google LLC, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk among those clients.

Staley and Larry Summers reportedly were named executors in a draft of Epstein’s will

His response:

“I deeply regret having any relationship with Jeffrey,” he has said.

Larry Summers

Files show the married Summers looking to Epstein for advice on relationships with other women, reportedly including Summers’ hopes of “getting horizontal” with an Asian woman he referred to by the codename “peril.” The former Treasury secretary and Harvard president resigned from his Harvard teaching duties as well as his directorship of the university’s Center for Business and Government in late February. Summers has also been banned for life from the American Economics Association, and the National Bureau of Economic Research severed ties with him.

From the files:

Dec. 2018 email to Epstein: “[I’m] ​​going nowhere with her except economics mentor”

Dec. 2018 email from Epstein to Summers: “I’m a pretty good wing man , no?”

His response:

“My association with Jeffrey Epstein was a major error of judgement.” He has added: “I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused.”

Casey Wasserman

A scion of a famous Hollywood family, Wasserman once flew on Epstein’s plane with Bill Clinton, years prior to Epstein’s initial conviction. Wasserman appears in the Epstein files exchanging suggestive texts with Maxwell.

Wasserman’s talent agency has lost high-profile clients, including Chappell Roan and Abby Wambach. His name recently came off the agency and he announced his intention to sell it in mid February. Wasserman remains chair of the L.A. Olympic Committee, despite calls for him to step down, including from Mayor Karen Bass.

From the files:

April 2003 email to Maxwell: “I thought we would start at that place that you know of, and then continue the massage concept into your bed.”

April 2003 email to Maxwell: “You, me, and not else much…”

His response:

Wasserman has said: “I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light. I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein…. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them.”

Tim Dickinson is the senior political writer for The Contrarian