This Moment Is About Right vs. Wrong

Following the devastating Callais ruling two weeks ago, activists, civil rights groups, and pro-democracy organizations are organizing and constructing strategies to halt MAGA’s regressive voting rights agenda. The speed at which southern states redrew and passed racist, gerrymandered congressional maps shows us the urgency of the situation. Now is the time to act.

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (D-AL) joins April to remind us where the civil rights movement came from — and how we desperately need to revitalize it. April and Rep. Sewell highlight highlight how the racists in power have been waiting for this moment to send America back to the Jim Crow era. But, that doesn’t mean that the people are out of power.

To get involved with the All Roads Lead to the South Saturday protests, click here

Terri A. Sewell is in her eighth term representing Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. She is one of the first women elected to Congress from Alabama in her own right and the first Black woman to ever serve in the Alabama Congressional delegation. Congresswoman Sewell sits on the House Ways and Means Committee, is the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Oversight, and sits on the Committee on House Administration where she serves as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Elections.