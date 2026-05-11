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A Technicality Handed Virginia Republicans a Midterm Boost

Eliza Orlins explains who is responsible and what comes next
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Eliza Orlins's avatar
The Contrarian and Eliza Orlins
May 11, 2026

Last Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled against Democrats’ redistricting referendum that almost 1.6 million Virginians voted in favor of this April. It nullified three million votes in total. The 2021 congressional map will stay in place, giving Republicans a structural advantage heading into the midterms.

New York City public defender Eliza Orlins explains how the four Republican Justices justified this ruling on procedural grounds.

Make sure to keep up with Eliza’s analysis over at Objection: Everything on Substack.

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