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Paula Symonds's avatar
Paula Symonds
May 8, 2025

I loved every minute of the event. Megyn Kelly said it was pandering to blacks. Does that mean if the show is all about white art it would be pandering to whites? The men looked amazing!! My favorite was the man who wore a bright red suit with a billowing piece of fabric over his shoulder filled with the colors of red, gold, green and more. He embodied an African King. Just beautiful. Those of you below who worry where the money goes...This was an art event. Raising money for art without which we are a very sad civilization.

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Lauren
May 8, 2025

Meredith, will you or someone else please explain what the Institute does? It seems like a general waste of clothes that won't be worn otherwise. That material is wasteful and only ends up in a landfill, contributing to climate change. Thanks. Signed someone who feels 1000 years old because I don't appreciate the need to show every inch of cleavage/my butt.

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