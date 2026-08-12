The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
6h

Next absolutely mandatory change: the end of the electoral college, which falsifies the will of the majority of voters in about 95% of all presidential elections.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

There’s no reason for an unpopular candidate to win a rigged election. The electoral college needs to go. There’s better ways to do this.

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