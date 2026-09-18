The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CLY's avatar
CLY
4h

Put it in a trust with a qualified board to manage the funded renovation and ban any interference from Trump and his mob.

Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

Any further defacement of the Kennedy Center by Felon Trump should result in his arrest.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture