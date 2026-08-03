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Woody Halsey's avatar
Woody Halsey
7h

And the USA slides further down the tubes ...

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Marliss Desens's avatar
Marliss Desens
7h

I saw a report this morning that Tillis and Cornyn have a "deal" to vote to send the nomination of Blanche forward, but I have not found the details. Perhaps today's Coffee with the Contrarians will clarify what is going on. As for any "deal," when has Trump considered himself bound by any agreement?

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