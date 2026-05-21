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Ann L. Braden's avatar
Ann L. Braden
3h

Add a seventh-TAX THE BILLIONAIRES.

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Craig L Peebles's avatar
Craig L Peebles
3h

The old Republican Party of Lincoln & Reagan that you (& I) once were involved with no longer exists. That old Republican Party is dead & gone. That old Republican Party will never return. The very name "Republican Party" has become exceptionally toxic to tens of millions of American voters from all sorts of backgrounds & viewpoints. May the current MAGA Republican Party soon share the fate of the Whig Party.

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