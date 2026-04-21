The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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James
4h

Most of what we are experiencing now stems from the Roberts Star Chamber's decision in Citizens United. It gave radical right wing oligarchs free rein in buying elections and gaslighting the electorate. Now that said oligarchs are successfully buying up all the media outlets, the deck is truly stacked against preserving our democracy.

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