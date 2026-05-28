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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
3hEdited

When a warmonger, convicted fraudster, & sexual predator doesn't get what he demands, just threaten the end of civilization, more pillaging & plunder with apparent impunity?

The in your face corruption & criminality is a badge of honor?

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Craig Sharon's avatar
Craig Sharon
3h

We’re talking TX, which barely cares about Paxton’s issues. And they’ll go after Talarico without shame or regard for the truth. It’s already happening. Talarico needs to go on the attack now before he gets defined, a lesson that Dems routinely fail to learn.

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