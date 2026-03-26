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Tim_TEC's avatar
Tim_TEC
3h

"thanks to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, if they’re Hispanic, Muslim, members of the African diaspora, or even vaguely non-European looking, getting back home in one piece could be a crapshoot."

White people are also targets of the ICE crapshoot.

Canadians crossing into the US face the threat of arrest every time they try. Over 50 Canadian citizens have been detrained, including a mother and her autistic daughter, and a Canadian national, Johnny Noviello, who died in custody when he was denied appropriate medical care.

Soccer fans need to know they are facing real risks if they decide to travel to the US to see the matches.

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
5h

My thoughts, too, Shalise, as I am working on a book for someone currently on security staff for the U.S. events. I asked them if they were worried about ICE presence, and they said no--that Infantino and America's president-king had everything under control. This told me ... that they absolutely do not. Next up: wreck the World Series and Superbowl because Trump got booed once.

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