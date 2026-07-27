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Alan Greenstein's avatar
Alan Greenstein
2h

Sadly, the docile attendees at the WHCA dinner gave Trump a victory by sitting still while Trump threw insult after insult at members of the Press. It would have been a historic event if the attendees stood up and walked out. The WHCA should disband and a new organization take its place who will not bend the knee to a disgusting dictator.

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Johnny Canuck's avatar
Johnny Canuck
2h

He surrounds himself with people who shield him from reality. He has no understanding that he is losing. He is a demented recluse with no connection to the rest of the world.

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