Instead of your taxpayer dollars going toward public works projects, paying down the federal budget deficit, or any of the hundreds of public services the federal government is supposed to provide, this deal would allow those monies to go to Trump’s friends and allies — people who were rightly investigated and held accountable for their actions. It would also set a new precedent for similar “meritless” claims brought by Trump and settled by DOJ in the future.

Why would Trump or Justice want to settle the case now?

The judge overseeing the case expressed doubt that the president could sue his own IRS and Treasury Department and requested briefings by the parties and a hearing on the matter later this month. To avoid having to explain to the court why it has jurisdiction when no “case or controversy” appears to exist and to prevent the judge from dismissing the case outright, which would deny Trump the relief he is seeking, Trump and the DOJ appear motivated to settle the case sooner — before the briefing due date or the hearing itself — rather than later.