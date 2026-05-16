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Merrill's avatar
Merrill
3m

The Trump era is finally ending. Nothing the clown does is working. No one really understands why he attacked Iran, causing a worldwide oil shortages. Why he enacted inflationary tariffs raising grocery prices through the roof.

Why he needs a secret storm trooper army to attack Americans and immigrants in this country. Why he thinks it's "cute" to mess with science research, medical care and education. Why he's happy to accuse Democrats and the majority of Independents of being traitors

Why he's attacking the voting rights of minority Americans. Why he's looking for ever new ways to screw disadvantaged Americans. A majority of Americans don't just dislike or disapprove of the guy. The majority are disgusted by the guy and want him gone.

Today, the equities markets finally started to "adjust" to Trump's wildly inflationary economy.

If the investor class finally turns on Trump his approval ratings will drop into the low 30's and MAGA become a derogotory verb in America.

Let's all stand together for the Real America we have built and love over the past 50 years and STOP Trump's destruction before he destroys us.

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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
4m

Seeing it all listed in one email is almost too much to bear. I can’t read it again because I did read it the first time around, all of it. But nonetheless I am grateful to you for keeping it all open and in front of our noses to keep our outrage flaring!

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