The GOP Just Woke Up a Sleeping Beast

According to the GOP, if you can’t beat ‘em, cheat ‘em! And if that still doesn’t work, confuse ‘em! The Supreme Court’s raucous and dangerous Callais ruling has created an electoral and racist mess. Republicans are rushing to recklessly gerrymander themselves into new seats— at a detriment to their own voters —and blurring the lines between what is and is not legally allowed. It’s as if they want their constituents to be confused.

Representative Shomari Figures (D-AL) is refusing to get lost in this mess. He joins Jen to clarify what is at stake in his home state of Alabama, where a racially gerrymandered map is back under consideration. He reveals that the state of Alabama is confusing voters through a series of last-minute special sessions, primary date changes, and attempts to throw out already cast primary votes. All of this aims to strip Black people of their voting power and revoke fair representation for all. This is why, Rep. Figures states, he will be joining All Roads in Alabama this Saturday.

Rep. Shomari Figures serves as the U.S. representative from Alabama’s 2nd congressional district. Figures is an attorney that hails from a long line of civil rights legal and legislative leaders. He also briefly served as deputy chief of staff during Merrick Garland’s tenure as Attorney General.