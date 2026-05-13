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What Do Kentucky Voters ACTUALLY Care About?

On the ground with voters and candidates in a purple Kentucky county
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The Contrarian
May 13, 2026

Local elections have always mattered, but with the GOP’s attack on voting rights, engaging voters from the ground up is more critical than ever.

Contrarian reporter Trevor Johnson takes us to New Haven, Kentucky, a small town in purple Nelson County that voted for Democratic governor Andy Beshear in 2023 but then voted Trump in 2024. Democratic and Republican candidates for all levels of office — from county coroner to U.S. congressman — showed up at a local town hall to speak to voters ahead of the primary election taking place May 19.

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