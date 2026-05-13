A Redistricting Race to the Bottom

So much is happening in the aftermath of SCOTUS’ Callais ruling. Red states are racing to disenfranchise voters, elections are being suspended, and Virginia is litigating a redistricting referendum that already passed. If your mind is swirling at all this information, you’re not alone.

Thankfully, Rick Hasen, Director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA School of Law, is here with Jen to break it down. Hasen explains how the Supreme Court’s conflicting rulings on voting rights cases have created an electoral kerfuffle. Jen and Hasen also explore the message the Justices are sending to lower courts through these decisions, Louisiana suspending their ongoing elections, and Virginia’s uphill battle over its redistricting map.

Professor Rick Hasen is the Gary T. Schwartz Endowed Chair in Law, Professor of Political Science, and Director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA. Professor Hasen was named one of the 100 most influential lawyers in America by The National Law Journal and one of the Top 100 Lawyers in California by both the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal.