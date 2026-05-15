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Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
3h

How perfect! I am afraid he will be in "up to his neck" by the time Congress does anything to get us out of the Iran mess. And, by then, the "Straits" are likely to be dire for us because of all the debt we have incurred. I just wish Trump could be made personally liable for the costs of this illegal, unauthorized war.

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