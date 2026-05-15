Up to His Knees
A cartoon by RJ Matson
RJ draws several editorial cartoons each week for his substack, e pluribus cartoonum, and for Roll Call, the newspaper of Congress and Capitol Hill. His work is widely syndicated to print newspapers by Cagle Cartoons.
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How perfect! I am afraid he will be in "up to his neck" by the time Congress does anything to get us out of the Iran mess. And, by then, the "Straits" are likely to be dire for us because of all the debt we have incurred. I just wish Trump could be made personally liable for the costs of this illegal, unauthorized war.