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Rxan Smith's avatar
Rxan Smith
9h

Serious question:

If partisan gerrymandering is now effectively legal unless explicit racial intent can be proven, are we finally ready to admit America may need structural election reform instead of endless “just vote harder” messaging?

Because at some point, a system can become mathematically resistant to public opinion itself.

And that conversation makes everybody uncomfortable.

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The Agentic's avatar
The Agentic
9h

It is not enough to simplify elect democrats; we need to elect leaders who will fight to bring SCOTUS in line and make this country live up to its aspirations!

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