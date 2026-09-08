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The Contrarian

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Mark Vaughan's avatar
Mark Vaughan
3h

“ among all voters, [trump’s] approval is stuck for a third straight week at his all-time low of 33 percent.” I’m appalled, bewildered, ashamed, and enraged that 1/3 of our fellow voters continue to approve of this irredeemably corrupt misanthrope.

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Unmute Alabama's avatar
Unmute Alabama
3h

So glad you are coming back to Coffee! Missed you.

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