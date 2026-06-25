The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Noah Dowd's avatar
Noah Dowd
1h

"...there is ample time for more people like Tucker Carlson to realize that prioritizing allegiance to a candidate and a political party over their own country has been a key factor in America’s decline..."

Won't happen. Carlson, like Trump, is just in it for himself, and eff everyone else.

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