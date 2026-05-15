The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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The Agentic's avatar
The Agentic
16m

The Callais ruling underscores what many of us already knew. This regime is trying to consolidate power in the hands of the few. My only hope is that it is enough of a wake up call for all of us to organize and fight back.

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Angie's avatar
Angie
15m

Thank you for covering this clearly and honestly. Your journalism can help move mountains. Sorely needed.

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