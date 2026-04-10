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Merrill's avatar
Merrill
1h

Are we lost in the Doom Loop of DJT's brain? If I understand, he has sent JD, our VP, a strong advocate and crusader for Theocratic White Nationalism, Wittcoff, a Real Estate buddy and Jared, his son in law to negotiate with Iran. JD is as much a fascist as DJT, Wittcoff and Kushner are both ardent supporters of the Netanyahu government in Israel. So, I ask. What can go wrong with this strategy? Today he released completely crazed, anti immigrant tweets that have the authorship of Stephen Miller "written" all over them. What's next? Just when Trump is trying to transition from the episode "A HAPPY ENDING" to his great victory against Iran, Melania absolves herself from the Epstein business. Is anyone sane working or living at the White House?

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Angie's avatar
Angie
1h

We should never ever let up.

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