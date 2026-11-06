The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
3h

For the next two years, life will be Hell for little Donnie Trump, the spoiled brat who mentally barely made it out of 4th grade and who has spent his life throwing temper tantrums whenever he doesn't get what he wants. He got almost all he wanted the last two years., but it's all over now. Even the Republicans, who took a bad shellacking, now must accept the fact that it is the American people whom they must serve, and not merely Donald Trump.

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Jason's avatar
Jason
3h

Chris Van Hollen for Senate Majority leader.

Other option:

Elizabeth Warren

There are plenty of other good choices.

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