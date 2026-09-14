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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
3h

First, this assumes that Dems work, you know, at least 5 days a week like the rest of us do. Not like Congress does now. There ought to be a pledge or something like that. Do it or you aren't getting re-nominated. And keep score.

Second, please don't let retribution against Trump get in the way of showing voters that Dems have ideas for addressing affordability, immigration law reform, health care, reform of the military budget which is out of control, help for working women, and other voter priorities. I would like to stick it to Trump and his family too, but if we get carried away with that and don't address what voters are looking for from government, it won't go well for us.

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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
3h

The first rule of fight club is , there is no fight club! Don’t telegraph your punch. 🤛. Get elected

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