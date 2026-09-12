The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Ann Rock's avatar
Ann Rock
3h

The corruption is what’s going to get him. The Trumpers my husband works with are starting to get p.o’d.

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William H. Dutton's avatar
William H. Dutton
2h

The Contrarians do not get deflected by the next problematic action of the administration, they just add another case to their pursuit of political malpractice. You are heroes of the pro-democracy movement.

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