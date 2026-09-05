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Steven Zimmerman's avatar
Steven Zimmerman
8h

This, from the Judge preiding over the Reflecting Pool absurdity: “How am I to look at these statements as anything other than statements by the chief executive urging your office to pursue a prosecution that you have told me is meritless?”

How can that not be followed by disbarment of the prosecutors? Or jailing them for contempt?

Can't WE draw a little blood here?

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StrangeRanger's avatar
StrangeRanger
8h

Hopeful news on both the voting and reflecting pool.

What is happening on the effort to stop the Arch de Trump? That may be DJT's greatest single obscenity and they intend to break ground almost immediately

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