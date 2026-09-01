The Tea ft. Rep. LaMonica McIver

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Representative LaMonica McIver, Congresswoman from New Jersey! Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
See you on Thursday!
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The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.