Thank you for joining us for The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund! Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!
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The Tea ft. LaTosha Brown, Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter Fund
New reports on ICE facilities, what the 63rd March on Washington means to us, and mobilizing Black voters
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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