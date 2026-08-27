The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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The Tea ft. LaTosha Brown, Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter Fund

New reports on ICE facilities, what the 63rd March on Washington means to us, and mobilizing Black voters
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, and LaTosha Brown

Thank you for joining us for The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund! Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!

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