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The Contrarian

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The Tea ft. Rashad Robinson, Civil Rights Leader

Dolly Parton, racist Target ad, speaking power in today’s environment, and Rashad’s new book!
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April Ryan's avatar
The Contrarian and April Ryan

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea, featuring Rashad Robinson, Author of “From Presence to Power!” and President of “Color of Change.” Join April LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.

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