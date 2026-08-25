Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea, featuring Rashad Robinson, Author of “From Presence to Power!” and President of “Color of Change.” Join April LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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The Tea ft. Rashad Robinson, Civil Rights Leader
Dolly Parton, racist Target ad, speaking power in today’s environment, and Rashad’s new book!
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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