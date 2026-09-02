The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
5h

I appreciate the coverage and the energy. Every woman should be an activist.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Jennifer Eory's avatar
Jennifer Eory
6h

Onward!

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture