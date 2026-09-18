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Mary Hunt-Miller's avatar
Mary Hunt-Miller
1h

I want to thank Norm Eisen for his excellent work defending our democracy, his humility and always giving us, the public donators to the Contrarian, credit for his wins!

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NubbyShober's avatar
NubbyShober
1h

Watched that super inspiring Michigan Senate debate on a FOX affiliate. Abdul clearly faced a hostile "moderator," who repeatedly tried to paint him as some sort of extremist. But Abdul kept his cool, stayed on message, repeatedly remarked upon the cowardice of his no-show opponent, and completely knocked it out of the park! An amazing job!

Abdul was already up +4 *before* the debate. With Rogers a scared little no-show, and Abdul giving a debate performance the equal of Mayor Pete, his lead has only gone up, up, up!

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