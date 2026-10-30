The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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M3333's avatar
M3333
1h

Any sane person that votes MAGA automatically loses their “sane” designation! I have seen many disappointed Trumpers state their displeasure with the Grifter Thief Warmonger but say they just cannot for a Democrat! TOTAL INSANITY!!!

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Janet Mallon's avatar
Janet Mallon
37m

And a thank you for preserving our rights goes squarely to you, Norm and all the Contrarians. YOU are the ones litigating the attacks on our rights, and are doing a damn good job. Thank you, thank you, thank you.🙏

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