We Are The Contrarian

Independent media that fights back

Welcome to The Contrarian, pro-democracy independent media with a unique opportunity — we help fund critical lawsuits to fight Trump’s corruption.

We refuse to bend the knee, vigorously challenge unchecked authority, and demand accountability.

Fight back against Trump’s corruption — online and in court

Whether you subscribe for free or upgrade to paid, we need you to join us in the fight for democracy. By subscribing to The Contrarian, you are supporting the most unique deal in independent media:

Contrarian subscribers support bold journalism AND lawsuits to fight back against Trump’s daily corruption!

Your commitment to helping us amplify authentic journalism is also a tangible act of fighting back against the cruel agenda of Trump and his cronies.

What to expect when you subscribe

You’ll receive access to daily newsletters, articles, videos and podcasts featuring some of the brightest minds and keenest experts—legal scholars, historians, civil rights leaders, political activists, creatives, policymakers, and journalists—to deliver the unvarnished truth, make sense of the chaos, and help formulate a response to defeat the noxious threat we face today.

Join us—become a partner in the fight against complacency and complicity, and an active member of the mission to defend our democracy! We are excited to embark on this journey with all of you.

Support journalism + litigation now