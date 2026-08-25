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John Frangelico
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There aren't many celebrities whose deaths I feel personally, but Dolly is one of them. She was a caring, generous, compassionate human being and this is just so sad. And I apologize if this is catty but it just pisses me off to no end that Dolly is gone but that human garbage in the White House still breathes.

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