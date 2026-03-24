Join us for LIVE coast-to-coast coverage of the United States standing up against Trump’s corruption—because America doesn’t bow to kings.

This Saturday, March 28, we’re broadcasting live from No Kings protests across the country.

Three streams. Reporters and contributors embedded at multiple sites. More on-the-ground coverage than you’ll find anywhere else!

What’s happening

The list of reasons why we protest grows every day. Our friends at Indivisible, MoveOn, and The 50501 Movement say that over 3,000 events are planned, with millions expected to take to the streets to reject lawless authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy.

April Ryan will take us through the day’s events a

No Kings protests in New Orleans, Kansas. October 2025.

nd bring you on-the-ground protest coverage from all over the country.

Jennifer Rubin, Katie Phang, and Tim Dickinson will be on the ground reporting from key protests in Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and Portland — and we are working directly with organizers in dozens more cities to bring you coverage from across the nation.

We’ll welcome some of our favorite Contrarians, including Norman Eisen, to talk about how we got here, what’s happening in major cities and small towns across America, and where we go from here.

No Kings protests in New Orleans, Kansas. October 2025.

How to find The Contrarian No Kings coverage

We will livestream 3 times throughout the day on Saturday, March 28:

3pm , 6pm , and 8:30pm ET

The shows will be available LIVE on contrariannews.org and on the Contrarian YouTube channel. You can join on desktop or mobile.

Subscribers, whether you are free or paid, will get access to the stream links ahead of time, so stay tuned for an email with those details later this week.

We will also post the shows after they air, so if you’re out protesting, you can catch up on all the happenings from across the U.S. when you get back

How can you help?