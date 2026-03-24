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Brenda Hartman's avatar
Brenda Hartman
2h

I am so excited that you will be here in the Twin Cities going live. My hope is that you’ll be at St.Paul at Capitol. Many many of us will be there. I would love to meet you in person, but I understand that there are so many of us and we would all love to be with you in person. Thank you for coming here. Can’t wait to watch it live with you.❤️❤️❤️

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Hillary Shivers's avatar
Hillary Shivers
2h

I’ll be out in Boston with my sister and my 14 yo daughter.

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