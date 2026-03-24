We're going live for No Kings on Saturday — three times
Join us for LIVE coast-to-coast coverage of the United States standing up against Trump’s corruption—because America doesn’t bow to kings.
This Saturday, March 28, we’re broadcasting live from No Kings protests across the country.
Three streams. Reporters and contributors embedded at multiple sites. More on-the-ground coverage than you’ll find anywhere else!
What’s happening
The list of reasons why we protest grows every day. Our friends at Indivisible, MoveOn, and The 50501 Movement say that over 3,000 events are planned, with millions expected to take to the streets to reject lawless authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy.
April Ryan will take us through the day’s events a
nd bring you on-the-ground protest coverage from all over the country.
Jennifer Rubin, Katie Phang, and Tim Dickinson will be on the ground reporting from key protests in Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and Portland — and we are working directly with organizers in dozens more cities to bring you coverage from across the nation.
We’ll welcome some of our favorite Contrarians, including Norman Eisen, to talk about how we got here, what’s happening in major cities and small towns across America, and where we go from here.
How to find The Contrarian No Kings coverage
We will livestream 3 times throughout the day on Saturday, March 28:
3pm, 6pm, and 8:30pm ET
The shows will be available LIVE on contrariannews.org and on the Contrarian YouTube channel. You can join on desktop or mobile.
Subscribers, whether you are free or paid, will get access to the stream links ahead of time, so stay tuned for an email with those details later this week.
We will also post the shows after they air, so if you’re out protesting, you can catch up on all the happenings from across the U.S. when you get back
How can you help?
Show up to a protest and find your fellow Contrarians! Find an event near you.
Attend a No Kings training this week before the big day.
Share this to help spread the word about the millions of people around the world who are standing up for democracy and don’t want to sit back while Trump’s fascism takes hold.
You do not have to pay to play in this space. If you’re able to support monetarily, proceeds from all Contrarian paid subscriptions do go right back into independent coverage of the nationwide resistance and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump in court.
I am so excited that you will be here in the Twin Cities going live. My hope is that you’ll be at St.Paul at Capitol. Many many of us will be there. I would love to meet you in person, but I understand that there are so many of us and we would all love to be with you in person. Thank you for coming here. Can’t wait to watch it live with you.❤️❤️❤️
I’ll be out in Boston with my sister and my 14 yo daughter.