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JodiG's avatar
JodiG
1hEdited

Actually They’ve sued to take away the Virginia vote to support the new map. and they’ve bellyached that when Democrats take a page from

their playbook, it’s unfair! They can’t face that what’s good for the goose..

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Anne Pierce's avatar
Anne Pierce
1h

Great summary by Ms. Rubin. Democrats need to pay heed to everything she says, and rotate through these talking points (given that the legacy media have the attention span of fruit flies). And, where are the complete Epstein files? That needs to be asked every single day.

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