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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1hEdited

Everybody should click on the link in this sentence: "And in photos, the two look as in love as ever, aging like fine wine."

Such a beautiful picture and such beautiful Christmas wishes! And then to read the hateful, insulting and just plain stupid responses! They make me gag.

It is unbelievable what two such intelligent, beautiful (inside and out) and decent people have to put up with - from people who are just the lowest scum of the earth, including the orange convicted felon.

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