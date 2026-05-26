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Linda Skinner's avatar
Linda Skinner
2h

I have read the book many, many times over my life and I was very surprised how closely the series followed the book. It was just outstanding. Great book and I think it is a great series. Those young actors, wow. Thanks for the really interesting perspective on the series Meredith.

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Joe Paduda's avatar
Joe Paduda
2h

The best thing about Lord of the flies is its portrayal of what will happen when a bunch of kids are dumped on an island is completely inconsistent with what actually happened when this occurred. Far from the vicious and dictatorial devolution portrayed in the book, when several school boys were marooned on an island in the South Pacific, they actually banded together, shared responsibility, and helped each other. Over 15 months six school boys cared for each other survived and built a culture that we all could learn from. https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/may/09/the-real-lord-of-the-flies-what-happened-when-six-boys-were-shipwrecked-for-15-months?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

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