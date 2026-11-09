The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Margaret Cox's avatar
Margaret Cox
2h

Great essay. I was just on my first ever trip to Berlin, and was impressed with the sites that have been left intact as reminders. We don’t have a physical structure to remind us of our brush with fascism, but we must remember, it ain’t over.

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Rose ODonnell's avatar
Rose ODonnell
2h

Every Democrat should read this column. Hell, everyone in the country should read this column. Jennifer Rubin continues to be the most thoughtful, insightful and articulate political commentator in the country. (Heart emoji!)

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