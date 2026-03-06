The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason's avatar
Jason
2hEdited

'The key questions before this White House — which remain unanswered — are whether military conflict with Iran is in America’s interest, what are the objectives, and is there a plan to turn short-term tactical gains into long-term strategic success in Iran. '

No, they aren't. The answers to these questions are entirely irrelevant in light of the simple fact that this war is flatly and blatantly illegal under international law and the UN Charter.

Assassinating a head of state is illegal. Mass killing civilians (as in, hundreds of kids at a school, for instance) is illegal. Carpet bombing highly dense urban areas without provocation is illegal.

An unprovoked, massive attack on a sovereign nation isn't only unacceptable because it lacks a 'strategy for success'.

Continuing to align with 'our strongest partner and ally in the Middle East', a country led by an indicted war criminal that has committed genocide in a region it illegally occupies (and continues to do so), while escalating its apartheid-driven military takeover of another illegally occupied region, is certainly not a 'strategy for success'.

Also, there has been precious little written in The Contrarian about Israel's illegal (re) occupation of southern Lebanon, displacing tens of thousands of Lebanese civilians already under duress from constant bombings by Israel during the so-called' ceasefire'.

During the 'ceasefires' in Gaza and Lebanon that officially began within a month of each other, Israel has killed over 600+ more people in Gaza, and another 600+ people in Lebanon.

With 'friends' like these.....

Reply
Share
Robert Lastick's avatar
Robert Lastick
3h

I clearly see WW3 rising on the horizon.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture