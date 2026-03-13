When Epstein Bombs Drop, Trump Drops Bombs

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:002414When Epstein Bombs Drop, Trump Drops BombsDeflect, Distract, DestroyThe ContrarianMar 13, 20262414ShareTrump will do everything in his power to distract us from the Epstein Files, and the costs are rising.The Contrarian is community-supported. Your paid subscription helps fund resistance journalism and critical lawsuits to fight Trumpism. Join nowSubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe ContrarianSubscribeAuthorsThe ContrarianRecent Posts If Corruption Falls, So Does the RegimeMar 12 • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Brendan BallouGulf States Anxious & Iran More DangerousMar 12 • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinForced Regime Change Doesn't WorkMar 11 • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Philip H. GordonKristi Noem's $220 Million Tax Heist Mar 11 • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinCan Mar-a-Lago Turn Blue?Mar 10 • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Emily GregoryOutside Money Surges in Illinois Ad CampaignsMar 10 • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Lynn SweetNow Whistleblowers Are InvolvedMar 9 • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Pablo Torre